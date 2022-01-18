Roundup: Mortgage rates jump / Hiring trends / Merger regulations 

Reaction to Fed: The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage hit 3.7% Tuesday morning, according to Mortgage News Daily. That is the highest since early April 2020 and now 83 basis points higher than the same time one year ago, CNBC reports. Rates are reacting to surging bond yields, as financial markets react to swifter and more aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Read the full story.

Finance chiefs: America’s biggest businesses employed more female and Black finance chiefs in 2021 than ever before—albeit coming from a relatively low base—as company leaders and boards are under pressure to broaden their C-suite, a trend recruiters expect will accelerate in 2022, according to The Wall Street Journal. The number of companies in the S&P 500 and Fortune 500 with Black chief financial officers nearly doubled over the past year, to 20 in 2021 from 12 in 2020, based on new data from executive search firm Crist Kolder Associates. Read the full story.

Tightening: U.S. competition regulators have mounted an effort to tighten enforcement against illegal mergers, in line with President Joe Biden’s mandate for greater scrutiny of big business combinations. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission today announced they are seeking public comment on how current merger guidelines can be updated to better detect and prevent illegal and anticompetitive deals in an increasingly consolidating corporate marketplace. Read more.