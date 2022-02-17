Roundup: Mortgage rates / Gulf passenger rail / Mardi Gras and COVID 

On the rise: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again last week, approaching levels not seen since 2019. The average rate on a 30-year loan rose last week to 3.92% from 3.69% the previous week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today. A year ago, the long-term rate was 2.81%. Read more.

Amtrak clash: The Gulf Coast has become the latest flashpoint in a clash between Amtrak—and its plans to expand passenger rail service nationwide—and freight train operators that share the rails. A court hearing this week in Mobile, Alabama, highlights the differences between Amtrak and the freight operators, Al.com reports. The two-day public hearing explored the possibility of restarting a state-supported passenger rail route between Mobile and New Orleans. Read the full story.

Optimistic words: State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter says while it is impossible to be sure, he does not think the parade season will send COVID-19 cases soaring. “It’s impossible to predict what’s going to happen with COVID, and every attempt that we’ve had to do that, we’ve been humbled in that process. That said, I don’t see Mardi Gras causing us to have another spike particularly because of the timing,” Kanter said during a news conference. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.