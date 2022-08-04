Roundup: Mortgage rates / Gov. Edwards at LSU / Layoffs 

Below 5%: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell below 5% for the first time in four months, days after the Federal Reserve jacked up its main borrowing rate in an aggressive effort to get inflation under control. The 30-year rate tumbled to 4.99% from 5.3% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported this morning. A year ago, the rate was 2.77%. Read the full story.

Lakes tour: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to make a stop at the University Lakes on LSU’s campus today. Edwards will get a look at the work underway at the lakes, which is the first step in a multiphase project to dredge and revitalize the lakes. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Job market changes: Walmart, one of the country’s biggest employers, is conducting corporate layoffs and restructuring, in another sign pointing to a slowdown in the job market and the American economy. Read the full story from The Washington Post.