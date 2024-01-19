Roundup: Mortgage rates fall / Macy’s layoffs / Girl Scout cookies 

Lowest since May: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since May―welcome news for prospective homebuyers facing rising home prices and intense competition for relatively few properties on the market. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage dropped to 6.6%, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.15%. Read more.

Cutting back: U.S. department store chain Macy’s is cutting 2,350 jobs and closing five stores, a move designed to streamline its operations, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. The layoffs make up 3.5% of the overall workforce across Macy’s. The company operated 722 store locations as of January 2023 and employed 94,570 full- and part-time employees. Read the full story.

Season opener: The 2024 Girl Scout cookie season in Louisiana gets underway today. Girl Scouts will sell a full assortment of cookies, including fan favorites such as Caramel deLites, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and more. Members of the public can buy cookies by reaching out to a registered Girl Scout or through the organization’s cookie finder. WAFB-TV has more information.