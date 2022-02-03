Roundup: Mortgage rates / Facebook drop / Bomb threats 

Homebuying: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates were flat for a third straight week after rising about half of a percentage point early in the year. The average rate on the 30-year loan held at 3.55% from last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today. It stood at 2.73% a year ago. Though they remain historically low, home loan rates have been rising to levels not seen since early 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S. Read more.

Fewer users: Meta on Wednesday said the Facebook app lost roughly 1 million daily active users in the most recent quarter—its first-ever drop, according to Axios. The numbers reinforce the sense, inside and outside the company, that the Facebook social network is now a legacy product for Meta, where the focus has shifted to newer realms like messaging, Instagram video and the metaverse. Read the full story.

Black colleges After an alarming number of historically Black colleges received threats across the nation over the past two days, federal authorities have identified six juveniles as potential suspects, WBRZ-TV reports. Southern University in Baton Rouge was among several schools to shut down Monday morning after receiving bomb threats. Read the full story.