Roundup: Mortgage rates / Donna Britt / Drought conditions

Continued rise: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose again this week as the key 30-year loan rate vaulted over 4.5% and attained its highest level since the end of 2018. Against a backdrop of inflation at a four-decade high, the increases in home loan rates come a few weeks after the Federal Reserve raised by a quarter-point its benchmark short-term interest rate. Read more.

Honors: Beloved WAFB-TV anchor Donna Britt will be honored during LSU’s 46th annual Manship School Hall of Fame gala tonight. Britt, who spent years at WAFB as a journalist and anchor, is one of four distinguished professionals who will be celebrated with an induction into the 2022 Hall of Fame. Britt graduated from LSU in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in music education. Read more about her life and career from WAFB-TV.

Rain wanted: All of East Baton Rouge Parish is now categorized under extreme drought, WBRZ-TV reports, after receiving half of the typical amount of rainfall so far this year. The dry conditions are having an impact on the region’s agriculture and if they persist into summer could affect yields. Read more about the drought’s economic impact from a recent Daily Report.