Roundup: Mortgage rates / Discount retailers / Fed voice 

Rising again: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week as inflation worries remain at the forefront and the slowdown in economic growth weighs on the housing market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the 30-year rate increased to 5.55% from 5.13% last week. Last year at this time, the rate stood at 2.87%. Read the full story.

Booming business: Dollar Tree and Dollar General reported rising sales in the second quarter as high inflation drove more customers to bargain chain stores for everything from lightbulbs to groceries. Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos says that sales of groceries and other consumables were strong, but that was offset by a decline in sales of discretionary goods. The chain is also seeing more high-income customers in its stores. Read the full story.

‘Sit for a while’: Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker on Thursday said he would like to get interest rates above 3.4% and then “maybe sit for a while,” adding his voice to the recent chorus of policymakers pushing back against market expectations for a series of rate reductions next year. Reuters as the full story.