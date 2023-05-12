Roundup: Mortgage fees / PAR webinar / LSU researchers 

Plan scrapped: The Federal Housing Finance Agency has canceled its plan to charge a mortgage fee for people with certain debt-to-income ratios. The fee would have been levied on certain borrowers with debt-to-income ratios above 40%. Read the full story from USA Today.

Early education: The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana is hosting a webinar about early education on Friday, May 26, at 12:15 p.m. State Rep. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge, a retired educator and advocate for early childhood education, and Libbie Sonnier, executive director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, will discuss early childhood education and the ongoing work to improve it in Louisiana’s young children. Get more information.

NSF grants: Six LSU researchers have been awarded the National Science Foundation’s most prestigious grant for early-career faculty. Each was chosen because of their potential to serve as academic role models in research and education, according to the NSF. Read more from LSU.