Roundup: Mortgage demand / Volkswagen / Lamar Advertising

Taking a hit: Mortgage demand has plummeted as interest rates continue to rise. Last week, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage climbed back above 7%. Read more from CNBC.

Throwback: In a move to regain sales in the U.S, German automaker Volkswagen announced plans to revive old designs—like the Microbus and the Scout—but make them electric. Read more from The New York Times.

Leading session: Sean Reilly, CEO of Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising Company, has been tapped to participate in a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 6. See the full announcement from Lamar.