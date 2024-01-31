Roundup: Morning traffic / BRAC meeting / Elon Musk  

What happened? At least nine cars were involved in two separate crashes early this morning, causing heavy traffic delays on LA 1 and Interstate 10 West. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced all lanes were reopened on LA 1 South on the Intercoastal Bridge before 7:30 a.m., but delays continued. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Friday: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is holding its 2024 annual meeting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Crowne Plaza. The ticketed event is open to both BRAC members and nonmembers. Check-in and networking will begin at 11 a.m. with programming and lunch will be from noon to 1 p.m. followed by a second networking session. Get more information from BRAC.

Pay package controversy: A Delaware judge tossed out Elon Musk’s record-breaking $56 billion Tesla pay package on Tuesday, calling the compensation granted by the EV maker’s board “an unfathomable sum” that was unfair to shareholders. Shares of Tesla dropped about 2% in premarket trade, and some investors seized on the ruling in hopes it might prompt Tesla to overhaul its governance. Read the full story from Reuters.