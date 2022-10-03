Roundup: Moran Group / LSU researchers / Zelle scams 

Advertising deal: South Louisiana-based digital marketing agency Moran Group has been chosen by Ochsner Health as the medical system’s digital marketing agency. The decision was made following a national search, according to Moran Group’s announcement.

Methane emissions: LSU researchers are joining a multi-institutional team to investigate factors affecting natural methane emissions in Louisiana’s coastal wetlands, using a $2.91 million grant from the National Science Foundation. The project, headed by Annette Summers-Engel of the University of Tennessee, includes professors from LSU’s Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences. Read more.

Money transfers: Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report coming out today from the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle. The report obtained by The Associated Press also found that the large banks who partly own Zelle have been reluctant to compensate customers who have been victims of fraud or scams. Read more.