Roundup: Moody’s banking outlook / EPA proposal / Facebook layoffs 

ICYMI: In a harsh blow to an already-reeling sector, Moody’s Investors Service cut its view on the entire banking system to negative from stable. The firm, part of the big three rating services, said late Monday that it was making the move in light of key bank failures that prompted regulators to step in Sunday with a dramatic rescue plan for depositors and other institutions impacted by the crisis. Read the full story from CNBC.

Drinking water: The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing the first federal limits on “forever chemicals” in drinking water, saying it could prevent thousands of illnesses. A group of compounds known as PFAS is linked to health issues including low birthweight and cancer. The EPA proposes limiting two common types of the compounds to 4 parts per trillion, the lowest level that tests can detect. Read more.

Cutting 10,000: Meta Platforms today announced it would cut roughly 10,000 jobs over the coming months. This is the Facebook parent’s second wave of mass layoffs in what it says is an effort to be more efficient in a difficult economy. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.