Roundup: Modern Metals acquisition / Contractors seminar / Mortgage rates 

New market: Baton Rouge-based Modern Metals Recycling, a subsidiary of Trinity Business Group, today announced the acquisition of All Scrap Metals in New Orleans. The 6-acre New Orleans facility will be Modern Metals’ third location and its first in the New Orleans area, according to the company announcement. The All Scrap Metals warehouse is a 30,000-square-foot facility that sits on the bank of the Harvey Canal and will allow Modern Metals to receive, transport, and recycle metals via barge traffic.

Business and law: Registration is now open for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute’s business and law seminar. The six-week course is a key component of Louisiana’s nationally recognized training institute for construction professionals. The course will take place Oct. 18 through Nov. 29 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. via web-based video conferencing. Registration is underway and will continue through Oct. 11. To register, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com/LCAI-BL and click the “Apply Now” button.

Slight dip: Average long-term mortgage rates dipped lower this week as economic prospects continued to be muted amid a wave of new delta variant coronavirus cases. They remained under 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage edged down to 2.86% from 2.88% last week. That’s very close to where the benchmark rate stood at this time last year, at 2.87%. It peaked this year at 3.18% in April. See the report.