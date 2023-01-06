Roundup: MMR ranking / Trader Joe’s lawsuit / Twitter hack 

Topping list: MMR was named the largest electrical contractor in the region and the largest specialty contractor in Louisiana by Engineering News-Record of Texas and Louisiana. The annual listing positions firms based on revenue earned the previous year. MMR President and CEO Pepper Rutland was inducted into Business Report’s Business Hall of Fame in 2022. See the rankings.

Consumer health: Trader Joe’s is facing a class-action lawsuit that alleges the company misled and put consumers’ health at risk by failing to disclose on packaging that select dark chocolate products contain lead and cadmium, USA Today reports. The suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday, comes one week after a similar class-action lawsuit was filed in the same court against The Hershey Company. Read more.

Exposed: Personal emails linked to 235 million Twitter accounts hacked some time ago have been exposed, according to Israeli security researcher Alon Gal—making millions vulnerable to having their accounts compromised or identities exposed if for instance they have used the site anonymously to criticize oppressive governments. Read more.