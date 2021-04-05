Roundup: MLK monument rededication / Oil rig count rises / Voting-restriction backers

Second try: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation are planning to rededicate the recently restored Martin Luther King Jr. monument downtown at noon Tuesday, after a previously scheduled event was rained out. The monument in City Plaza has received new paint and structural improvements. Speakers at the event include Broome, art conservationist Susie Anders, BRAF board chair Bill Balhoff, restoration committee chair Virginia Noland, and the Rev. Fred Jeff Smith.

Rebound: The number of U.S. oil drilling rigs in operation last week climbed by 13 to reach 337, Baker Hughes data shows. This is the highest rig count in nearly a year and the increase was the largest since January 2020, Axios reports. The increase—a signal of future output rises—is a sign of some activity returning from the pandemic as prices have risen. Read the full story.

Corporate donations: State legislators across the country who have pushed for new voting restrictions, and also seized on claims of election fraud, have reaped more than $50 million in corporate donations in recent years, according to a new report by Public Citizen, a Washington-based government watchdog group. Read the full story from the Associated Press.