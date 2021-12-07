Roundup: Mississippi River wharf / Amazon outages / LSU football

Super-sized: NOLA Oil Terminal LLC announced today it has begun construction on phase one of an oil and refined products terminal in Plaquemines Parish that will accomodate 1,200-foot vessels. The $300 million wharf and dock will be the first of its kind in the region, allowing Mississippi River access for much larger vessels. See the announcement.

Sites affected: Amazon Web Services suffered a major outage today, the company says, disrupting access to many popular sites. The company provides cloud computing services to many governments, universities and companies. Amazon said in a post an hour after the outage began that it had identified the root cause and was “actively working towards recovery.” The issue primarily affected its services in the Eastern U.S., it said. It did not disclose any additional details about the cause. Read the full story.

Frank Wilson: McNeese State head football coach Frank Wilson is stepping down to return to LSU as associate head football coach, WBRZ-TV reports. Wilson previously spent six years with the Tigers as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, helping the team bring in four top-10 recruiting classes, including in 2014 and 2015. Read the full story.