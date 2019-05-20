Roundup: Mississippi River rising / Laine Hardy’s American Idol winnings / Plastic’s trash crisis

Flood record: Never has the mighty Mississippi River been so high for so long in modern history, having reached a record for the number of consecutive days above flood stage at points throughout most of Louisiana. Read the full story.

Prize pool: At one time, winning American Idol once guaranteed fame and fortune, but times have changed. Laine Hardy is going to get a handsome paycheck, but it comes with risk and is a small percentage of what previous winners received.

Drowning in garbage: Each day, the growing complex of petrochemical plants lining the Texas-Louisiana Gulf Coast churns out thousands of tons of miniature plastic pellets, destined for manufacturing plants around the world, but with the plastic industry's meteoric rise comes a waste stream that has far exceeded society's ability to manage it.