Roundup: Mississippi River bridge / Vaccine choices / Inflation  

ICYMI: Officials from the Department of Transportation and Development and Capitol Area Road and Bridge District met with contractors Monday to discuss possible sites for a third Mississippi River bridge to ease traffic. Prior to the meeting, the team had narrowed down possible bridge sites from 32 options to 17, and was expected to further whittle down the choices. Instead, however, three more bridge sites were added back into the mix. Read more about the meeting from WBRZ-TV.

Misinformation: Part of the misinformation swirling around the COVID-19 pandemic is the notion that vaccination is or should be an individual choice, but the truth is that vaccination is a community choice, according to Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Speaking as the featured guest at Monday’s luncheon of the Baton Rouge Press Club, O’Neal—an infectious disease expert—discussed her experiences treating the coronavirus and the toll it has taken on society over the last two years. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Wholesale prices: Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier, an indication of ongoing inflation pressures. The Labor Department said this morning that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.8% in November after a 0.6% monthly gain in October. It was the highest monthly reading in four months. See the report.