Roundup: Million-dollar cities / Supreme Court / Louisiana colleges

Luxury homes: The U.S. now has a record number of cities where the “typical” home is worth $1 million or more, indicating a continued surge in housing costs. In February, the nation boasted 550 “million-dollar” cities where the median home value was north of seven figures, up from 491 a year ago, the analysis shows. California had the most cities with homes valued over $1 million, totaling 210. Read more from WVLA-TV.

Right to protest: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a lawsuit to go forward against a Black Lives Matter activist who led a protest in Louisiana in which a police officer was injured. At the protest in Baton Rouge, the officer was hit by a “rock-like” object thrown by an unidentified protester, but he sued DeRay Mckesson in his role as the protest organizer. See the full story from Associated Press.

Bridging the gap: An LSU student group is requesting to sit down with lawmakers as multiple proposals that would impact tuition prices or the popular scholarship program TOPS makes its way through the legislative process. Lawmakers are set to debate the TOPS bill on Monday, while the House’s education committee will discuss the tuition bill on Tuesday. Read more from WAFB-TV.