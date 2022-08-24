Roundup: Mike the Tiger’s vet /  Homebuilder challenges / US home sales  

Leaving: David Baker, the longtime veterinarian for LSU’s live tiger mascots, is reportedly leaving the university after more than a quarter-century, according to WAFB-TV. Baker has served as the on-site veterinarian for LSU’s live mascots for more than 25 years. Read the full story.

Industry meeting: On Sept. 8, the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge will host its member industry meeting, “Construction Ahead: Homebuilding Industry Challenges & Opportunities.” The event will feature Congressman Garret Graves and National Association of Home Builders Vice President of Intergovernmental Affairs Karl Eckhart, as well as a panel of local industry experts. Get more information.

On the decline: Pending home sales declined for the second consecutive month in July, and for the eighth time in the last nine months, according to the National Association of Realtors. Three out of four major regions registered month-over-month decreases, though the Western region notched a minor gain. See the report.