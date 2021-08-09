Roundup: Mike the Tiger vaccinated / Roundtable promise / $15 per hour 

Be like Mike: LSU’s live mascot, Mike VIII, has received both doses of a veterinarian-approved COVID-19 vaccine, LSU announced today. His veterinarian, Dr. David Baker, administered Mike’s first shot July 16 and his second shot on Friday. LSU posted “Be like Mike! Got my COVID-19 vaccine,” on the tiger’s Facebook page this morning to encourage people to get vaccinated. Read the full story.

Anniversary approaching: It’s been nearly two years since the Business Roundtable announced its lauded new Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation, broadening a business’s responsibility to its community and shareholders. However, according to new research, the CEOs who signed the celebrated statement have not lived up to their promises, Fortune reports. A team of scholars from Harvard Law School found that the statement was “mostly for show.” Read the full story.

Milestone: The U.S. labor market hit a milestone recently: For the first time, average pay in restaurants and supermarkets climbed above $15 an hour, The Washington Post reports. Wages have been rising rapidly as the economy reopens and businesses struggle to hire enough workers and some of the biggest gains have gone to workers in some of the lowest-paying industries. Read the full story.