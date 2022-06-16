Roundup: Midway Boulevard / SmartPort / Revlon bankruptcy 

Groundbreaking: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and the MovEBR program management team broke ground today on a new roadway as a part of the MovEBR program. Midway Boulevard, a two-lane roadway, will run from Picardy Avenue to the new Constantin Boulevard, directly behind Baton Rouge General and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. The project was designed by Stantec, and Boone Services was selected as the contractor. It has an estimated construction budget of $4.3 million and will take approximately a year to complete.

New partnership: The Port of South Louisiana has joined The Water Institute, the Port of New Orleans and Louisiana Economic Development as the newest partner in the Lower Mississippi River SmartPort and Resilience Center being developed for the Lower Mississippi River. The center was announced in June 2021, funded through a $1.6 million federal grant to be matched with $1.4 million in matching funds from the state of Louisiana and other partners. Read more about SmartPort from a past Daily Report.

Makeup giant: Cosmetics giant Revlon filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week as it grapples with a cumbersome debt load and a snarled supply chain. The company says it expects to receive $575 million in debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lender base, which will help support its day-to-day operations. Read the full story from CNBC.