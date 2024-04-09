Roundup: Metro Council / Private schools / Vehicle inspections  

Special meeting: Members of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council are moving forward with plans to replace Brandon Williams on the Baton Rouge Police and Fire Civil Service Board. Williams, however, says he has not even officially vacated his seat on the board and is calling the situation a “witch hunt.” Metro Council members Laurie Adams, Brandon Noel and Aaron Moak have planned a special meeting for Wednesday. The only agenda item is replacing Williams with Bill Johannessen. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Proposal advances: Public money for K-12 students in Louisiana is closer to being steered to private schools under a proposal the state House of Representatives approved Monday. All families, regardless of income, would eventually qualify for the program. A similar Senate version of the proposal remains in committee. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Deferred: Efforts to end Louisiana’s vehicle inspections are being deferred temporarily so that lawmakers can find a way to fill a revenue hole that the measure could create. A fiscal note attached to the bill says eliminating the inspection stickers would cost the state about $11 million in annual revenue. Read more from The Center Square.