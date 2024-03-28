Roundup: Metro Council / LSU Lakes crashes / School vaccine mandates

Heading to the polls: The Metro Council last night approved a proposal that could add a new chief of staff, a new city-parish manager and an executive counsel to the mayor’s office. The proposed changes to the city-parish’s Plan of Government will be considered by voters in the November election.

Neighborhood concerns: Residents of the LSU Lakes area are complaining that car crashes in the neighborhood are increasing. Lt. L’Jean McKneely of the Baton Rouge Police Department says the crashes are mostly from distracted drivers and that the department is working to change drivers’ behaviors in the area. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Moving forward: Prohibiting requirements of a COVID-19 vaccine in all Louisiana schools, public or private, will get a vote on the floor of the House of Representatives. Legislation advanced from the Education Committee on Wednesday with just one of 14 votes against the measure. Read more from The Center Square.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Friday, March 29. Daily Report will return Monday, April 1. Have a safe and happy holiday.