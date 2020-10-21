Roundup: LSU self-imposes penalties / Metro Council / Shipyard expansion

Reckoning: LSU is self-imposing penalties for rules violations and hoping the NCAA doesn’t levy more, Sports Illustrated reports. The school is docking itself eight football scholarships over a two-year period and reducing recruiting visits, evaluations and communication after a nearly two-year investigation uncovered booster payments to the father of former football player Vadal Alexander made by LSU booster John Paul Funes, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to embezzling more than half a million dollars from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. The school is also banning from its facilities NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., who distributed $2,000 worth of $100 bills during a wild scene that unfolded on the field following LSU’s win over Clemson in the national championship game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Read the full story.

Zoning meeting: A neighborhood dispute over a proposed Murphy Oil gas station at the corner of Old Hammond and Airline highways will finally make its way to the Metro Council this afternoon. The proposal has gotten pushback from Sharpstowne and Sherwood Forest homeowners Also being taken up by the council during its zoning meeting is developer Mike Hogstrom’s plans for a 34-unit multifamily development proposed near the intersection of Government and Edison streets. The Metro Council zoning meeting will be at 4 p.m. in Room 348 of the Governmental Building. See the full agenda.

Gulf Island Fabrication: Gov. John Bel Edwards and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. President and CEO Richard W. Heo today announced the company will expand its Shipyard Division workforce near Houma. The company will create 106 new direct jobs at an average annual salary of $48,000, plus benefits, to accommodate orders for marine vessel construction. Those orders include ferries, university research vessels funded by the National Science Foundation, and towing, salvage and rescue ships for the U.S. Navy. Louisiana Economic Development began discussions with Gulf Island about a potential workforce expansion in June. To secure the project, the state offered a competitive incentive package that includes the LED FastStart workforce development program. The company also is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs Program.