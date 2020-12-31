Roundup: Mayor Pro Tem election / Adam Knapp / OLOL grows  

Saturday meeting: When the Metro Council, which includes six new members, holds its first meeting this Saturday, returning council members Dwight Hudson, a white Republican, and LaMont Cole, a Black Democrat, will face off in a race for the council’s top leadership spot: mayor pro tem. Both of the veteran council members have spent the past couple of weeks calling on or meeting with their fellow members, talking up their interest in the position. The meeting will be livestreamed here.

BRAC plans: Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge’s virtual meeting via Zoom on Monday, Jan. 11, from noon to 1 p.m. Knapp will discuss BRAC’s priorities for 2021. Only members of the Press Club and the news media are allowed to ask questions during the question-and-answer portion of the program. Here’s the meeting link.

Property purchased: Our Lady of the Lake has purchased the Asthma, Allergy, and Immunology Center property on Flanders Drive, off Essen Drive. The property runs adjacent to one of the parking lots for the regional medical center. OLOL bought the property for $1 million from Prem & Vimla Menon Family LLC.