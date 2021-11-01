Roundup: Merit Award / Myles Brennan / Federal Reserve

Top honor: State Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, a Navy captain, has been presented with the Legion of Merit Award for superior performance of duties during his 30 years of military service. Foil received the award at his retirement ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 29. Since 1991, Foil has served in the Navy Judge Advocate General Corps, serving as a judge since 2013. Created in 1942, the Legion of Merit Medal is granted to individuals who demonstrate an exceptional level of meritorious conduct. As a state senator, Foil represents District 16 in south Baton Rouge.

Moving on: Myles Brennan, who was once poised to quarterback the LSU offense after Joe Burrow’s departure to the NFL, is now planning to leave LSU, WBRZ-TV reports. Coach Ed Orgeron confirmed today that Brennan, who’s missed the entirety of the 2021 season so far with an injury to his left arm, plans to enter the transfer portal. It wasn’t immediately clear where his next landing spot might be. Read more.

Pulling back: With inflation at its highest point in three decades, the Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove to be a risky balancing act. Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the Fed will announce after its policy meeting Wednesday that it will start paring its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases as soon as this month. Those purchases are intended to keep long-term loan rates low to encourage borrowing and spending. Read the full story