Roundup: Mercury advisory / Zydeco / Community Coffee

Watch out: The Louisiana Departments of Health, Environmental Quality and Wildlife and Fisheries have issued a series of fish consumption advisories for 11 bodies of water. These most recent advisories include one new warning and updates to 10 previously issued warnings. See more from WAFB-TV.
First season ends: The Baton Rouge Zydeco wrapped up their inaugural season last night. While the team missed the Federal Prospects Hockey League playoffs, it swept the Mississippi Sea Wolves to end the year and set an attendance record. See more from WBRZ-TV.
Appealing to the younger generation: Baton Rouge-based Community Coffee is launching a new Dark and Bold line, with new whole bean offerings, in May. The line is positioned to meet the needs of younger consumers choosing to grind their own specialty beans.