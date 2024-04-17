Roundup: Mercury advisory / Zydeco / Community Coffee

Watch out: The Louisiana Departments of Health, Environmental Quality and Wildlife and Fisheries have issued a series of fish consumption advisories for 11 bodies of water. These most recent advisories include one new warning and updates to 10 previously issued warnings. See more from WAFB-TV.

First season ends: The Baton Rouge Zydeco wrapped up their inaugural season last night. While the team missed the Federal Prospects Hockey League playoffs, it ​​swept the Mississippi Sea Wolves to end the year and set an attendance record. See more from WBRZ-TV.

Appealing to the younger generation: Baton Rouge-based Community Coffee is launching a new Dark and Bold line, with new whole bean offerings, in May. The line is positioned to meet the needs of younger consumers choosing to grind their own specialty beans.