Roundup: Medicaid grants / Teacher bonuses / LSU alumni awards  

Health care research: Louisiana Medicaid today announced it is awarding more than $673,000 in Medicaid federal dollars to the LSU Health Sciences Center and Pennington Biomedical Research Center to conduct research on covered Medicaid priorities over a two-year period. Findings from the research projects will guide future policymaking, the organization says.

Instructor shortage: The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board this week decided to use COVID-19 relief money to cover the cost of $7,500 signing bonuses for new English, math, science and social studies teachers as a way to fill the more than 280 vacant positions in the district. Read the full story.

Nominate: The LSU Alumni Association has extended the deadline to July 31 to nominate LSU graduates for the 2023 Hall of Distinction and LSU Alumni of the Year awards. Since 1966, the association has recognized over 320 individuals representing a cross-section of LSU graduates. Get more information or nominate someone here.