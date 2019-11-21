Roundup: Solomon Group / Medicaid expansion / OMV update  

Entertainment industry: Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Solomon Group, an entertainment design and production company based in New Orleans, will create 86 new direct jobs under the state’s Entertainment Job Creation Program. Signed into law in 2017, the Entertainment Job Creation Program is designed to create sustainable, good-paying jobs for the motion picture, digital, music and theatrical industries in Louisiana. Read the full announcement.

ER trips: Louisiana’s Medicaid patients have been using emergency rooms more frequently for health care, far surpassing the 2012 rate for the higher-cost medical services, The Daily Advertiser reports. But those recently enrolled under the Medicaid expansion appear to be going against that trend, according to the Louisiana Medicaid 2018 Annual Report. Read the full story.

Not open yet: Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles locations are on track to reopen Monday, as Louisiana’s technology services office continues its work to restore the OMV network and online services. Edwards said earlier today the ransomware attack was “largely unsuccessful” because the state didn’t lose its data and didn’t pay a ransom. Read the full story.