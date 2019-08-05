Roundup: Medicaid contracts / Business First rings bell / Barber franchise expansions  

Selections: AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, Community Care Health Plan of Louisiana, Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana and United Healthcare Community Plan will get the contracts to manage the care of the state’s 1.7 million Medicaid patients, Louisiana’s health department announced. The current management deals, negotiated by former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s administration, expire Dec. 31. Read the full story.

Ringing: Business First Bancshares, operator of Business First Bank, announced company CEO Jude Melville will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell on Tuesday between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. Business First Bank operates 25 banking centers across Louisiana and in Dallas, providing commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services.

Snip, snip: Roosters Men’s Grooming Center, a modern “upscale” barber franchise that operates in Highland Market Place, is expanding to open a second Baton Rouge shop in Towne Center. Franchise owner Chris Nelson signed a five-year lease for the suite nestled between CPR Phone Repair and Cold Stone Creamery on Corporate Boulevard. Clay Furr, with Momentum Commercial Real Estate, represented Nelson.