Roundup: McLindon Family Foundation / BRCC economic impact / State high court 

Adaptive bikes: Local nonprofit McLindon Family Foundation is getting national attention after Janet Shamlian with CBS News recently joined the foundation for two adaptive bike deliveries to children with special needs in Shreveport. The team filmed a segment that will air on CBS Mornings, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Founded in 2008, the McLindon Family Foundation’s mission is to provide adaptive bikes to children with special needs. Read more about the foundation.

New study: On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Baton Rouge Community College Chancellor Willie E. Smith, alongside Baton Rouge Area Chamber and business leaders, will unveil the findings of a recently completed comprehensive economic impact study looking at the value of BRCC as both a higher education institution and economic asset to the Greater Baton Rouge area.

Misconduct: Louisiana judges facing discipline from the state Supreme Court could be made to pay various costs arising from investigations into their conduct, including the cost of installing temporary judges to replace them if they are suspended, under new rules announced this week. The state Supreme Court’s seven justices would decide whether, and how much, to charge the judge, based on recommendations from the state Judiciary Commission, the board appointed by the state’s high court to review allegations of judicial misconduct. Read more.