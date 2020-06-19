Roundup: May jobs report / Juneteenth ceremony / Ford Bronco 

Hiring: Employers added jobs in 46 states last month, evidence that the U.S. economy’s surprise hiring gain in May was spread broadly across the country—in both states that began reopening their economies early and those that did so only later. Unemployment rates fell in 38 states, rose in three and were largely unchanged in nine, the Labor Department said today. The disparities ranged from Nevada, with the highest rate (25.3%), Hawaii (22.6%) and Michigan (21.2%) to Nebraska (5.2%, the lowest) and Utah (8.5%). The overall U.S. unemployment rate in May was still high at 13.3%, though a decline from 14.7% in April. Read the full story.

Court sanctioned: Community and environmental groups have won court approval for a Juneteenth ceremony at a Louisiana site archaeologists have described as probably a cemetery for enslaved Africans Americans when the land was a plantation. A state appeal court rejected an appeal by the local Formosa Plastics Group member that is building a $9.4 billion chemical complex there. Read the full story.

Televised chase: Facing controversy, Ford has moved the global debut of the all-new Ford Bronco from July 9 to July 13 so it would not coincide with the birthday of O.J. Simpson, whose police chase, after the killing of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, infamously occurred while he was driving a white Bronco. Read the full story from USA Today.