Roundup: Mattress Mack’s big bet / LSU provost search / Google and Ford 

$4.5M on the Bengals: Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, the famed Houston furniture salesman known to place giant hedge bets, has done it again—this time with the biggest single wager he’s ever placed, ESPN reports. On Thursday, McIngvale drove across the Texas border into Louisiana, pulled over at a gas station, logged onto his mobile betting account with Caesars Sportsbook and placed $4.5 million in bets on the underdog Cincinnati Bengals at +170 odds to upset the favored Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. If the Bengals spring the upset, the bet would net $7.7 million. Read the full story.

Committee formed: LSU has officially launched the search for its next executive vice president and provost, forming a search committee with chemistry professor Graça Vicente serving as chair. The new provost will fill the vacancy left by Stacia Haynie, who was removed from the position when William Tate took over as president of the university last year. The committee will first meet to discuss how it will approach the search process before beginning to recruit candidates.

Giants team up: Ford Motor Co. announced Friday that Google is joining the automaker’s effort to transform a once-dilapidated Detroit train station into a research hub focused on electric and self-driving vehicles. Read more.