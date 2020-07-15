Roundup: Mask mandate / Tom Benson update / Pizza Art Wine  

Landry issues opinion: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19, issued an opinion Wednesday saying Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order to wear masks, close bars and limit crowd sizes are “likely unconstitutional and unenforceable,” The News Star reports. “The three provisions of the executive order—the mask mandate, the 50-person gathering limit and the bar closure—are likely unconstitutional and unenforceable,” Landry said in a summary of his opinion. Landry’s opinion, which doesn’t carry the weight of law, was requested by a group of Republican House members who have criticized measures by the Democratic governor taken during the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story.

Request denied: A judge has denied a request by news organizations including The Associated Press to unseal court records involving the mental competency of billionaire Tom Benson when he rewrote his will to give his third wife ownership of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans sports franchises. The news outlets argued public interest in the 2015 case had been heightened by revelations this year that Saints executives engaged in a behind-the-scenes public relations campaign to help the Archdiocese of New Orleans contain the fallout from a clergy abuse crisis. Read the full story.

Moving forward: Plans are moving forward for Pizza Art Wine, a pizzeria planned for Ichiban Square on Perkins Road. The restaurant is a new concept by Yilena Hernandez, an international fashion model and former LSU student. Hernandez received a permit Wednesday from the city-parish to finish the interior of the space, next to MoMo Tea. The permit estimates some $150,000 worth of work will be completed to the space.