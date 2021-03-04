Roundup: Mask mandate petition / Scott Angelle / BRCC-area apartments

COVID-19 restrictions: State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, along with 32 other Louisiana legislators, has signed a letter asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to end occupancy limits on businesses and discontinue the statewide mask mandate, WAFB-TV reports. “With access to vaccinations on the rise, hospitalizations on the decline, and a variety of better treatment options, now is the time to end the mandates,” Edmonds says. See the full letter, including the names of all 33 lawmakers.

Positive findings: The nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO), in its latest high-risk report, has removed offshore oil and gas oversight from its list due to reforms implemented by the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement during the leadership tenure of Louisiana native Scott Angelle, who headed the agency during the Trump administration. The positive findings were a stark contrast to the GAO report from 2017, before Angelle took over as director. See the report.

Sold: A 64-unit apartment complex on Florida Boulevard, near Baton Rouge Community College, was sold to a Houma couple for $1.7 million, according to sales documents. Darren and Chrystal Price bought the complex, called West Chimes Place, from West Chimes Place LLC, whose officers are based in Sun Valley, California.