Roundup: Mask mandate / Holiday shopping / Capital investments 

Tuesday announcement: Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss Louisiana’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and administer vaccinations against the virus. Edwards is expected to make an announcement regarding the statewide mask policy, which requires people to wear face coverings when indoors in public spaces.

Online boom: Holiday e-commerce sales are projected to reach a record $207 billion in the U.S. during November, a 10% increase over 2020 sales, according to data from Adobe Analytics. According to Inc., global holiday e-commerce sales are projected to hit $910 billion, an 11% year-over-year increase. Adobe surveyed more than 1,000 adults and analyzed more than 1 trillion visits to retail websites for the report. Read more.

Business borrowing: U.S. companies increased their borrowings for capital investments in September by 6% compared with a year earlier, indicating a positive business outlook, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association said this morning The companies signed up for $9.2 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, up from $8.7 billion a year earlier. Borrowings rose 8% from August. Read the full story from Reuters.