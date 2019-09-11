Roundup: Mary Bird Perkins gets $13.6M / Women comprise 20% of company boards / US wholesale prices up 

Science and healing: Along with LSU Health New Orleans and other partners, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has been awarded a $13.6 million multiyear grant by the National Cancer Institute to expand its statewide clinical trials network with a special emphasis on underserved cancer patients. In the Baton Rouge area, Mary Bird Perkins, Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center, Woman’s Hospital and LSU Health Baton Rouge North Clinic will be working together to enroll as many patients in clinical trials as possible. Read the full announcement.

Representation: One-fifth of seats on a broad swath of public company boards are now held by women, a sign of change as U.S. corporations face increased pressure to diversify, The Wall Street Journal reports. The share of female board members in the Russell 3000 index, which includes most public companies on major U.S. stock exchanges, increased to 20% in the second quarter of this year from 19% the previous quarter, according to Equilar Inc., a governance-data firm. When Equilar began tracking the measure in late 2016, 15% of board seats were filled by women. Read the full story.

Tiny increase: U.S. wholesale prices edged up a slight 0.1% in August as energy prices took a big plunge, a sign that inflation is remaining tame. The Labor Department said this morning that the gain in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed a modest 0.2% rise in July. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose a stronger 0.3%. Read the full report.