Roundup: Marijuana convictions / Census gaps / iPad donations 

Pardons: A day after President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of federal inmates convicted on marijuana charges and called for state governments to do the same, Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters that his hands are tied for the time being. The governor fielded questions Friday morning about potential marijuana pardons in Louisiana, a state which has taken steps to decriminalize the drug in recent years. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Missing information: Two Louisiana parishes, Allen and Calcasieu, which were devastated by repeated hurricanes, and two rural Nebraska counties had among the highest rates of households with missing information about themselves during the 2020 census. The missing information required the U.S. Census Bureau to use a last-resort statistical technique to fill in data gaps. Read the full story.

Literacy effort: The East Baton Rouge Parish School System and 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge is holding an event next week to announce the new “BRidging the Gap” initiative. The initiative will provide 500 iPads to Baton Rouge students. The purpose of this initiative is to bridge the literacy and technology gap for underserved students, the group says.