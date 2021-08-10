Roundup: Marijuana and fertility / State Title IX policy / Gaming revenues

Health impacts: As more states legalize marijuana—and Louisiana expands its medical marijuana program—a new study by a Tulane University researcher finds that smoking weed regularly may harm a man’s fertility. Researchers from Tulane and the University of Washington found a connection between low semen volume and damaged sperm among men who smoked marijuana. Read more about the study from Tulane.

Adopted: Focused on protecting college and university students in light of recent significant system failures relating to addressing sexual misconduct on campuses, the Louisiana Board of Regents today adopted a Uniform Policy on Power-Based Violence. The vote comes ahead of statewide trainings for postsecondary education stakeholders next week aimed at better educating campus leaders on how to implement federal Title IX laws as well as recently passed state legislation. Read more about the policy from Louisiana Illuminator.

Industry record: U.S. commercial gaming revenue reached $13.6 billion in the second quarter of 2021, marking a new industry record, according to the American Gaming Association’s Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker. The total bested the previous record—$11.1 billion set in Q3 2019 and matched in Q1 2021—by more than 22%. With nearly $24.8 billion generated to date, 2021 is close to surpassing 2020 full-year revenue ($30 billion) and on track to overtake 2019 ($43.6 billion) as the highest-grossing year for commercial gaming revenue. See the report.