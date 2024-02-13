Roundup: Mardi Gras’ unsung heroes / NCAA tournament projections / Flight attendants 

Fat Tuesday: It takes thousands of people to put on Mardi Gras in south Louisiana, and while the krewes deserve credit for much of how the parades get accomplished, Axios has put together a list of the behind-the-scenes folks who make Carnival season run. From the tractor drivers to the people cleaning up after horses, read about the holiday’s unsung heroes here.

Tournament looming: LSU women’s basketball’s recent wins have NCAA Tournament bracketologists differing on opinions of the team as Selection Sunday inches closer. Read about the latest projections for LSU from USA Today Network.

Union protests: Three separate unions representing flight attendants at major U.S. airlines picketed and held rallies at 30 airports today as they push for new contracts and higher wages. The flight attendants are increasingly frustrated that pilots won huge pay raises last year while they continue to work for wages that, in some cases, have not increased in several years. Read more.