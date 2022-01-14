Roundup: Marathon weekend / Retail sales / ‘Scream’ documentary  

Stampede: The Louisiana Marathon is back in Baton Rouge for its 11th year. Thousands of runners from nearly every state and as far away as Denmark are expected to be in the Capital Region this weekend, WAFB-TV reports. Louisiana Marathon weekend generates between $2 million and $4 million in economic impact each year, with nearly every hotel in downtown Baton Rouge selling out. Read the full story.



December spending: Americans, beset by product shortages, rising prices and the arrival of omicron, sharply cut their spending in December after a burst of early spending in the fall boosted this year’s holiday shopping season. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in December from November, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. See the report.

Louisiana origins: Discovery+ is launching a two-hour documentary today with a new entry into the Scream franchise titled Scream: The True Story. In December 1996, Wes Craven’s Scream made its silver screen debut and revitalized the slasher film genre, The Shreveport Times reports. This now-iconic piece of cinematic history was greatly inspired by the case of a drifter in Florida who murdered five college students over the course of three days in August 1990. The drifter? Louisiana native Danny Rolling. Read the full story.