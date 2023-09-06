Roundup: Marathon refinery fire / Albertson’s deal / ‘Real Sports’ ending 

Unanswered questions: The fire at the Marathon refinery in Garyville on Aug. 25 is an example of industry failing to properly communicate about an emergency, Louisiana Illuminator details in a new feature. Both during the fire and in the days following, neither Marathon, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, nor the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have answered repeated questions from residents and reporters about which chemicals are being tested for. Read the full story.

Grocers’ sale: Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos Inc. are nearing a deal they hope will secure U.S. regulatory clearance for their proposed $24.5 billion merger, by selling more than 400 grocery stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers for nearly $2 billion, Reuters reports. The deal would give privately held C&S, primarily a supplier rather than an operator of grocery stores, a much more significant footprint. Read more.

Going off the air: Bryant Gumbel’s Real Sports newsmagazine on HBO will end its run after 29 seasons on the air, the network said today. The show has been like a 60 Minutes of sports, taking a look at social and economic issues beyond the games, and has won 37 Sports Emmy Awards. Gumbel, 74, won a lifetime achievement award at the Sports Emmys earlier this year. Read more.