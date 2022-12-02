Roundup: Manufacturing output / Student debt relief / Objectionable books

Slowing down: An index measuring factory activity shows a contraction for the first time since 2020, according to the Institute for Supply Management’s index of manufacturing activity released Thursday. A contraction could be a signal of an economic slowdown to come. Axios has the full story.

Supreme Court: The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it will hear oral arguments in February over a legal challenge by six Republican-led states to the Biden administration student debt relief plan. Until the arguments are heard and the court issues a ruling, the $400 billion Biden plan is on hold due to a nationwide injunction ordered in the lawsuit by the six states—Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Library hotline: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has created an online tip line to report books found in libraries that residents think are inappropriate, to stop the “taxpayer-subsided sexualization of children.” Landry, who is running for governor in 2023, announced the tip line in a Facebook post on Wednesday with few details. Read the full story from USA Today Network.