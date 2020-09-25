Roundup: Manufacturing orders / Community Coffee / Amazon gadgets 

Big-ticket buys: Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods increased just 0.4% in August following a much larger gain in the previous month. It was the fourth consecutive monthly increase, but the most recent uptick was far weaker than the 11.7% surge in July, the Commerce Department reported today. Economists had expected production to ease somewhat after manufacturers rebounded strongly in previous months from COVID-19-related shutdowns, but the growth in August was less than half what economists had projected. Read the full report.

Hurricane relief: Community Coffee Co. has committed to donating 10% of proceeds from the sales of its coffee and tea products in retail grocery locations in Louisiana and Texas through Oct. 31, up to $100,000, to support The Salvation Army’s Hurricane Laura relief efforts.

Home security: Amazon has unveiled a flying home camera that you can ask to fly to check the stove while you’re out, or to see if you left the windows open. Amazon says the drone will automatically take flight if there’s movement in the house to show you what’s going on. The device was one of several that Amazon unveiled this week as part of its annual gadget event. Read the full story.