Roundup: Manning to visit LSU / Non-unanimous verdicts / Jobs leaving  

Next generation: Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is planning a visit to LSU, USA Today Network reports. Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports Composite, says he intends on seeing a Tigers practice and a game this season. The 6-foot-4, 215 pound Isidore Newman star is the nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning and the grandson of New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning. Read the full story.

Lasting impact: Louisiana’s Supreme Court will hear arguments today on whether a ban on non-unanimous jury verdicts must apply retroactively, a case that criminal justice advocates say would affect an estimated 1,500 people convicted before the U.S. Supreme Court prohibited such verdicts. In 2018, Louisiana voters approved a constitutional amendment prohibiting non-unanimous verdicts in trials for crimes committed after Jan. 1, 2019. Read the full story.

Overseas hiring: Tech-industry representatives are going to Capitol Hill this week to warn that the remote-work trend will lead to more offshoring of software developer and other technology jobs unless the U.S. admits more high-skilled immigrants, The Wall Street Journal reports. The U.S. allows 65,000 skilled-worker visas annually under its H1-B program, plus another 20,000 for people who hold graduate degrees from American universities. Those numbers haven’t budged since 2005 despite the sharp rise in tech jobs. Read more.