Roundup: Malik Nabers / Retail trends / West BR embezzling 

Weapons charge: LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested in New Orleans Monday on a weapons charge. The LSU Athletics Department says it is aware of the arrest but was working to gather more details before releasing a statement, according to WAFB-TV.

Anti-theft impact: Efforts to combat a rise in retail theft mean everything from toothpaste to laundry detergent to baby formula is kept under lock and key. The locked cases are deterring shoppers from making in-store purchases and can cause sales to drop 15% to 25%, Axios reports. Read more.

Traffic scams: Two West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office employees allegedly embezzled more than $160,000 in separate scams involving traffic ticket revenues and fiduciary funds, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office. In response to the audit, the Sheriff’s office now reconciles its cash drawers on a daily basis and installed more security cameras. Read the full story from The Center Square.