Roundup: LWC apology / Shred Fest / Mortgage rates 

Oops: The Louisiana Workforce Commission this morning published an apology for erroneously sending 7,600 overpayment notices to people who have been receiving unemployment checks. Many of the notices told recipients they owed back thousands of dollars in unemployment insurance money. LWC says it’s a “technical issue” and many people don’t owe any money. See the full apology.

Secure disposal: The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is hosting its 13th annual Free Community Shred Fest this Saturday. At the event, attendees will be able to have their sensitive documents shredded and disposed of free of charge as part of an effort to keep it out of the hands of scammers, WBRZ-TV reports. The event will last from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of the Baton Rouge Police Department on Airline Highway.

Little change: U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages changed little this week as they hover at historically low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average rate on the 30-year home loan edged up to 2.87% from 2.86% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.73% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.35% from 2.37% last week. Read the full story.