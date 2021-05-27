Roundup: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser / Memorial Day travel / US mortgage rates 

The $5,000 question: Campaign finance reports show that MedLogic Laboratories owner Malena Lepetich—who was recently charged in an alleged $15 million scheme to commit health care fraud—donated $5,000 to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser in October. Nungesser confirms that Lepetich attended a campaign fundraiser hosted by oysterers at Drago’s in Metairie on Oct. 21, when the contribution was made. However, Nungesser says he was not aware of the criminal allegations against Lepetich and declined to comment on the matter or whether his campaign would return the contribution.

Long weekend: AAA anticipates that 37 million Americans will travel by car and plane on Memorial Day weekend. That’s up 60% from last year, when many were cautious about the pandemic and stayed home. But it is still 13% below pre-pandemic travel levels reached during 2019’s Memorial Day weekend. Read the full story.

Back below 3%: Mortgage rates declined this week, pushing the benchmark 30-year home loan back down below the 3% mark. Signs continued of the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average for the 30-year rate fell to 2.95% from 3% last week. At this time last year, the average long-term rate was 3.15%. The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among those seeking to refinance, eased to 2.27% from 2.29% last week. See the report.