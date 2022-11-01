Roundup: LSU vs. Alabama / Unclaimed property / Crawfish lawbreaking

Sold out: Tickets for the LSU football game against Alabama on Saturday are sold out days before the two teams are set to battle for SEC West supremacy, WBRZ-TV reports. Tickets for the game were some of the fastest selling all year, with Tiger Stadium selling out by this morning. Read more.

Money returned: Louisiana is breaking records with the return of unclaimed property to residents, WAFB-TV reports. According to State Treasurer John Schroder, 5,500 claims were recently filed within a period of 24 hours. Louisiana is outpacing other states in efforts to return unclaimed property, Schroder claims. Read the full story.

Invasive species: A Natchitoches-based company is the first to receive a criminal conviction under Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources invasive species law. According to court records, the company imported a species of crawfish native to the South. but not Wisconsin. The company was convicted of 10 criminal counts, and was ordered to pay $34,380 in fines, fees and assessments. Read more from Wisconsin Examiner.